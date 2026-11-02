State of Michigan has last-minute tips for voters in tomorrow's midterm election

Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's general election, and state election officials have several important final reminders for voters.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Not registered? Michigan allows same-day registration at your city or township clerk's office. You'll need proof of residency. Voters with absentee ballots should return them directly to their clerk's office or an authorized ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials recommend against mailing ballots this close to Election Day.

Under Michigan law, voters are asked to present photo identification when casting their vote in person. However, those without an acceptable ID can still vote by signing an affidavit, confirming they don't have identification with them. Their ballots will be counted just like any other ballot.

Election officials also remind voters that a Real ID-compliant driver's license is not required.

Residents can check their registration, find polling locations and track absentee ballots at michigan.gov/vote.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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