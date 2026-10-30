Michigan Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge on counting absentee ballots

The Michigan Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling by refusing to hear a challenge to how absentee ballots are counted in the state.

If successful, the lawsuit would have required state elections officials to reject absentee ballots returned with a missing or mismatched stub.

Guidance from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said such ballots could be processed as challenged and counted, though flagged and recoverable if the election was contested.

Justice Brian Zahra was the lone dissenter. He thought the lawsuit should be heard, saying the court owes residents a thoughtful review of this election statute.

The six justices who rejected the appeal said they were not persuaded that its questions needed review by the Supreme Court.

The challenge was filed by the Michigan and National Republican parties.

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