Ann Arbor Police Chief Anderson to retire

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson is stepping down. His retirement will become effective in February. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Anderson says he’s proud of the many accomplishments in the department the past two years but it’s time to move on. He was sworn in as Chief in February of 2024. Anderson says his commitment was originally for two years but he stayed a bit longer to achieve goals like working closer with the community.

“There were a number of things that we missed as Benchmark in order to move our organization forward. We met those benchmarks, and I really felt that it was time to retire from Ann Arbor and to allow for some of the leaders that we put in place to actually excel because we have exceptional leadership.”

Anderson says he now will have the opportunity to spend more time with his family and grandchildren. He says he’s proud to have identified the true leaders in the organization who will move the Ann Arbor Police Department forward.