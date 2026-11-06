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Ann Arbor Police Chief Anderson to retire

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:22 PM EST
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses City Council about approving a pilot program for an unarmed crisis response team.
City of Ann Arbor
/
CTN
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses City Council about approving a pilot program for an unarmed crisis response team.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson is stepping down. His retirement will become effective in February. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Anderson says he’s proud of the many accomplishments in the department the past two years but it’s time to move on. He was sworn in as Chief in February of 2024. Anderson says his commitment was originally for two years but he stayed a bit longer to achieve goals like working closer with the community.

“There were a number of things that we missed as Benchmark in order to move our organization forward. We met those benchmarks, and I really felt that it was time to retire from Ann Arbor and to allow for some of the leaders that we put in place to actually excel because we have exceptional leadership.”

Anderson says he now will have the opportunity to spend more time with his family and grandchildren. He says he’s proud to have identified the true leaders in the organization who will move the Ann Arbor Police Department forward.
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WEMU News City of Ann ArborAndre AndersonAnn Arbor Police ChiefAnn Arbor Police Department
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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