Andre Anderson unanimously confirmed as Ann Arbor police chief

Ann Arbor City Council unanimously confirmed a new permanent police chief at last night's meeting. Andre Anderson will join the Ann Arbor Police Department by way of Tempe, Arizona.

Prior to this appointment, Anderson served as assistant police chief of Tempe, Arizona and executive deputy chief of Rochester, New York. He holds a degree in public safety administration and a master's in educational leadership.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says he is grateful for all those involved in the hiring process. He says Anderson has modeled poise and humanity throughout the interview process.

“I am looking forward to his joining us when the time is ripe and am confident that the relationship will prove fruitful and deeply positive.”

City officials have not yet finalized a start date but expect Anderson to join the department in early 2024. The position has been filled on an interim basis since July 2022.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org