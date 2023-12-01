Four candidates advance for Ann Arbor police chief

Ann Arbor City Council this morning is interviewing four finalists for Chief of Police. The interviews begin at 8 AM.

Last night, the four met members of the public in a reception at the Ann Arbor Justice Center.

Andre Anderson most recently served as assistant police chief in Tempe, Arizona.

Eric Hawkins works as chief of police in Albany, New York.

Kyra Joy Hope is a deputy chief with the Detroit police.

Carmelin Rivera is a lieutenant in internal affairs with the San Diego Police.

The range of character traits needed to serve in Ann Arbor is rather broad. Milton Dohoney Jr. is city administrator. He says transparency and accountability are at the top of the list.

“I’m looking for a person that is comfortable working in terms of community engagement, someone who is supportive of the policies the community has set.”

It was Dohoney’s job to find and nominate the finalists.

The position has been filled on an interim basis since Chief Michael Cox left the department in July of 2022. Dohoney intends to make a permanent hire by the end of the year.

