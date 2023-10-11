Ann Arbor names new interim police chief

The City of Ann Arbor has named a new interim chief of police.

Deputy Chief Patrick Maguire will transition to Ann Arbor’s interim chief of police on October 21st. He has worked for the Ann Arbor police department since 2000.

Maguire will take over the position from Aimee Metzer. Chief Metzer has served as the interim chief for a year, capping off a twenty-five year career with the AAPD. She recently accepted a job at the University of Michigan in the public safety division.

Chief Metzer says she is proud of the advances made throughout her time in the department.

“We have moved the department forward so much in terms of transparency, and I think that that’s what the community has deserved. I think we’re the most transparent right now than we’ve ever been.”

The city’s search to fill the role permanently is ongoing.

