Safety first at the Art Fair, says Ann Arbor Police

Ann Arbor's police department is urging people to take a few extra precautions when they visit the Art Fair.

The department recommends taking a map of the fair with you to keep from getting lost. If you are visiting the fair with friends or family, they also recommend designating a meeting place you can regroup at in case someone gets separated.

Ann Arbor's acting deputy police chief, Patrick Maguire, says you should also make a note of where you parked if you drove to the fair.

"We get quite a few reports from people that can't find their cars and think maybe their car's been taken, and it turns out a lot of our streets look very similar, and maybe they thought they were in one street and parked someplace else."

Maguire says, as a whole, the Art Fair is very safe, and the department will have a police booth set up at the fair and will have additional officers patrolling the area to provide assistance to anyone in need.

