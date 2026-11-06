Current Ann Arbor City Council holds its final meeting

The current Ann Arbor City Council held its final meeting Thursday night, the last with Christopher Taylor as Mayor. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

As the meeting was winding down, Councilmembers took turns honoring Taylor andother departing colleagues, Chris Watson, Ayesha Gazi Edwin, and Dharma Akmon. Taylor thanked all those he has worked with in his nearly two decades in city government.

Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU

Outgoing Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor addresses his colleagues one final time.

“You come every single day without fanfare. But if everyone could see you in action as I have, they would know what I know, and that is that you deserve praise beyond measure.”

Due to achange in state law, the new Mayor and council can’t be sworn-in before December 1st. But the current terms expire November 13th. Council passed a resolution to extend reelected councilmembers terms an additional two weeks and that of Mayor Pro Tem Travis Radina.