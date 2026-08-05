Yousef Rabhi declares victory in Ann Arbor mayoral race

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi has declared victory after taking an early lead in Tuesday’s primary election.

In one of Washtenaw County’s most hotly contested primary races, Rabhi, a self-described Democratic Socialist and member of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, earned 57 percent of voter support over Taylor's 42 percent of the vote.

I am just overwhelmed with gratitude for this community. It has been just an incredible journey, a very difficult journey of course with all the negative mail and negative advertising that was put out there. It took a person toll on me but at the end of the day I wanted to stay positive, I wanted to run this campaign clean. I wanted to make it about the people of this community and at the end of the day that's what prevailed.

As of 11:45 p.m. all 41 precincts had been partially counted with Yousef winning 12,805 to Taylor's 9,438 votes. Voter turnout was 30.22 %.

Rabhi will now run unopposed in the November general election although he still could face a challenge from write-in candidates.

