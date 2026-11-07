Ann Arbor uses $180,000 budget to repair city’s aging emergency sirens

The City of Ann Arbor is investing resources to repair and maintain its aging emergency sirens. This is a reversal of a City Council decision earlier in the year to decommission them.

Sydney Parmenter is Ann Arbor’s Emergency Manager. She says the city set a $180,000 budget to ensure 13 of its 22 emergency sirens are in proper working condition. She says residents made it clear through community engagement and the aftermath of April’s tornado that Ann Arbor should keep its sirens.

“They are a vital piece of our emergency alerting system and tools. So, we want to ensure that when there's an emergency, that they're going to sound and that people are going to hear them.”

Parmenter says the city is partnering with West Shore Services to fix the aging sirens. Workers replaced five sirens, along with their controllers and cabinets, in October.

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