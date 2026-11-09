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Ann Arbor City Council approves worship harassment ban

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:10 AM EST
Temple Beth Israel in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Temple Beth Israel in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved an ordinance banning disturbing the peace at, or interfering with access to, a place of religious worship.

It’s directed at protestors who have appeared in front of Beth Israel synagogue for decades. Led by Holocaust denier Henry Herskovitz, the small group appears on Saturdays during services. He says they’re exercising free speech rights, but others say it’s harassment.

Beth Israel Executive Director Gerald Sorokin says they aren’t questioning anyone’s First Amendment rights.

“What we want it made clear is that our community, our members, our guests do not feel comfortable entering the synagogue.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it doesn’t interfere with the protestors’ rights to picket on the sidewalk. He says it’s designed to prevent anyone from blocking access to the synagogue or any other place of worship in Ann Arbor.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher Taylortemple beth israeljudaismReligionfree speechharassmentOrdinance
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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