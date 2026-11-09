Ann Arbor City Council approves worship harassment ban

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved an ordinance banning disturbing the peace at, or interfering with access to, a place of religious worship.

It’s directed at protestors who have appeared in front of Beth Israel synagogue for decades. Led by Holocaust denier Henry Herskovitz, the small group appears on Saturdays during services. He says they’re exercising free speech rights, but others say it’s harassment.

Beth Israel Executive Director Gerald Sorokin says they aren’t questioning anyone’s First Amendment rights.

“What we want it made clear is that our community, our members, our guests do not feel comfortable entering the synagogue.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it doesn’t interfere with the protestors’ rights to picket on the sidewalk. He says it’s designed to prevent anyone from blocking access to the synagogue or any other place of worship in Ann Arbor.

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