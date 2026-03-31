FBI: Temple Israel attack was an act of terrorism

The FBI says it believes this month’s attack on a metro-Detroit synagogue was a terrorist attack inspired by the Lebanese political party and militant group Hezbollah.

Federal officials say the Temple Israel attacker had been watching and sharing significant amounts of pro-Hezbollah content leading up to the incident.

They say he ramped up planning for the attack—buying an AR-15-style rifle and searching where to find large gatherings of Israelis—after Israel Defense Forces killed his brothers.

Israel says one of the attacker’s brothers was a Hezbollah commander.

U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon says it doesn’t matter whether the man himself was part of a Hezbollah when it comes to the terrorist designation.

“This terrorist acted on behalf of Hezbollah, and he intended to kill others, not just himself.”

The case remains open despite the FBI saying it doesn’t have evidence of any co-conspirators.

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