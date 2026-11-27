This weekend marks Ypsilanti's sixth annual Krampusmrkt (pronounced "Krampus Market"), hosted by Holy Bones Artisan Markets. It will be held at the Michigan Firehouse Museum on Nov. 28 and 29 from 1-7 p.m.

Holly Bones is the curator of Holy Bones Artisan Markets. She says the scope of this year’s event is bigger than ever before.

“We bring in artists from all over Michigan, and now we have a couple that are actually coming from out of state. And all hand-crafted items, original art – they’re very talented artists that have kind of centered the items they’re bringing around holiday shopping with a bit of a winter folklore, dark art theme.”

Holly says that theme expands far beyond Krampus into some other areas as well.

“We encourage them to kind of create something dark and wintery, inspired by Krampus. But also there are other winter folklores that they can tap into: Gryla the Witch, the Yule Cat, stuff like that.”

Additionally, this year’s Krampusmrkt will feature a movie-quality Krampus that patrons can take pictures with.

The Ypsilanti Artisans Holiday Market will also be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ypsi Freighthouse the same days. The events are partnered, and Bones hopes that patrons will go from one to the other and make a day out of it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

