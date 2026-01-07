OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest enters its 5th year

Resources:

Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. Happy New Year, On the Ground listeners! If you're looking for a fun and unique local event to kickstart your year, look no further than the fifth annual Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest on Saturday, January 17th at the Michigan Firehouse Museum. The event will be boasting rare spirits, expanded offerings, and a familiar venue that's become central to the festival's identity. Joining me today is fest organizer, Paul Starr. Paul, welcome! It's great to have you here!

Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest organizer Paul Starr.

Paul Starr: Thanks for having me on! I appreciate it!

Lee Van Roth: So, let's start with what's new, given that this is Bourbon Fest number five.

Paul Starr: Mm-hmm.

Lee Van Roth: From your perspective as the lead organizer, what is setting this year's Bourbon Fest event apart from previous years?

Paul Starr: I would say the biggest thing is we've expanded the VIP list. So, last year, I think we had about 40 bottles. We're about 60-plus this year. And we do have the Double Eagle Rare, which is like one of the rarest bourbons in the world. So, I'm excited to offer that. But what we do is like rare bourbon. And I always kind of look at it as like a public service announcement, because the hardest lesson in bourbon is just because it's a $100 bottle doesn't mean it's good bottle or to your palate. So, I think the sampling is just a great opportunity, if somebody wants to learn about bourbon or is a bourbon expert, just to come out and try things. And because in a half-ounce sample, you can try something and see if you like it. And if you don't, then you don't have to chase that bottle or pay. In the rare realm, it gets really expensive really quick. And that's the best thing about the festival. So, you can go, "Oh man! I really like that! And I want to go that and we're spending the money on that!" And that's what just try to do.

Double Eagle Rare Bourbon

Lee Van Roth: You mentioned the Double Eagle Very Rare bourbon as well. As you said, it's one of the rarest bourbons to find. And I'm curious about how that VIP list came together and, I guess, what it says about how the festival has grown. You know, you've gone out and sought out this extremely rare pour, I guess it's a look at what future Bourbon Fests might look like as well. We might see that VIP list expand even further?

Paul Starr: It could very well. You know, after a while, there's not really any more new rare stuff.

Lee Van Roth: Sure.

Paul Starr: I mean, there's new offerings coming out. But we're just trying to, really for the VIP list, trying to meet a lot of different type of customers. So, there's people that buy the VIP ticket because they want to try a couple of things in the VIP, but they also want a lot of the fun stuff in the GA to be one ticket. So, there's those types. There's those that are only seeking the super rare stuff and that. So, that's why at every ticket level, we have several different bottles and several different, because we want to try to give everybody an opportunity to enjoy some really, really good stuff.

Lee Van Roth: I know that there was also a focus this year on highlighting Michigan distilleries as well. There is a pretty broad variety of spirits. I saw Detroit in that list, Ferndale was there as well. You know, we've got a couple of different, or a handful of different, areas around the state. Why was it important to highlight local this year? I mean, it sounds like there were probably local offerings as well in previous years, but I'm curious why that large emphasis.

Paul Starr: So, in the past, we've had a ton of local distilleries out, but I just really wanted to give them an opportunity to be on the VIP list and just to show like, "Hey, there's some Michigan distilleries that are making some really good juice." And that's just kind of the main thing. And so, I'm just trying to change it up. I mean, the VIP lists is always changing. This year, we've added tequila because there's people come out that just aren't into bourbon, and tequila is also delicious. So, they're finding a need there. And over time, we're probably going to feature high-end cognacs, high-end rum. We're still going to be a bourbon fest, but we're going to offer other things and just expand people's palates and just give them another thing to try. So, it's fun! That's what I always love from the early days of going to beer festivals is you get to go to a beer fest and you get to try and figure out what styles you like and what styles kind of your jam. But then, there's always one that's not a style you like. But, wow, this is a really good beer! So, that's kind of the take that we try to do is just give people really good variety.



Lee Van Roth: And then, outside of bourbon and beer, wine and tequila as well as you mentioned, what else can folks look forward to from the fest this year?

Paul Starr: Outside of that, I mean, it's hosted a really awesome museum. It's a great ambiance for the festival. We will have live music, but it's good music. But the bourbon is really the star of the show. And we always have good food, and we always have fun vendors and stuff like that. So, it's really a full-fledged festival.

Lee Van Roth: Bourbon being the star, as you said, too. I mean, obviously, you're at the Firehouse Museum. You're really close to downtown. How do all of these pieces come together to create, as you said, this real festival, this really exciting event that folks have been looking forward to the past couple of years now?

Paul Starr: Yeah. I mean, I think Ypsi is a really cool town. I think Depot town is a great place to go visit. And it gives people an opportunity because there might be people in the area that have never been in the museum. And this gives them a reason to come out. And now that they come out, they're like, "Oh!" They want to take other people there. So, I think between us and the museum, I think it's really good partnership. And I just think we couldn't really have a better atmosphere for the area, so I'm excited about it! And I think people who come out will have an awesome experience because I feel like we do a really good job.

Lee Van Roth: This is On The Ground Ypsi on 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth. I'm continuing my conversation with Paul Starr of Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest. So, Paul, as we have discussed, the festival has grown pretty steadily each year, having moved into the Firehouse Museum from the Freighthouse because of the amount of folks and offerings that are there. When you think about next year or Bourbon Fest five years from now, how do you see it evolving still?

Paul Starr: I mean, we're always about constant improvement. So, I don't know what we're going to see in five years.

Lee Van Roth: Sure.

Paul Starr: Like, the market changes. Like, we kind of have to change with it and do new fun things. But, we're always down to do some wacky, fun stuff. So, I don't know specifically. Right now, we're kind of focusing on education. And so, people coming out, we want to educate you about bourbon, and we're going to work on that aspect, I think, kind of moving forward because, sometimes, the perception can be, "Oh, bourbon!" People think it might be kind of a drunk fest. And it's not at all. It's all about aficionados and people really appreciating bourbon and trying to educate people on bourbon. And that's really what we're about.

Lee Van Roth: And just from reporting and being in the area too, it seems like the distilling mindset too has kind of taken root here in Ypsi. We have Water Tower Distillery, we have 734 that's been there for quite some time now, a bunch of really awesome bars and other like drinking opportunities in town. And I'm curious. Does that fall under the education piece of inspiring folks to maybe getting into distilling and distilling science itself, or maybe it's just paying a little bit more attention to know what you're ordering when you go out. Is that something that's on your mind in that piece as well?



Paul Starr: I think, right now, more, it's about just understanding and trying to have people understand their palette and what they like and what don't like in bourbon. That's our kind of our main thing. As time goes on, I think we're going to be bringing in more about distilling education and stuff like that. We want to do all that type of stuff. It's got to kind of go one step at a time. But, yeah, we're always working on constant improvement, and just giving guests the best experience we can, really, is our goal.

Lee Van Roth: And for anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to attend Bourbon Fest in previous years, or maybe someone went last year and they're not sure if they're going to go this year, what would you say is the top reason for folks to come out?

Paul Starr: Well, I'd say, first and foremost, we put on a fun festival, if you're looking to just have a good day out and get out of the house. Because after the holidays, winter can be a little long.

Lee Van Roth: Sure.

Paul Starr: So, having a fun event to look forward to, I think that's great. And then, if you really into bourbon, this is for you. So, I'd say those kind of reasons, but there's some people that come every year or some people come every couple years, we like them all!



Lee Van Roth: And in any case, it seems like a really good way to get out into the community and engage with the community.

Paul Starr: For sure!

Lee Van Roth: And like you said, like you mentioned, check out the Firehouse Museum. It's a really cool spot!

Paul Starr: Yeah! And we're definitely bringing in people from out of the area. So, they're also checking out Ypsi, and I think it's all good!

Lee Van Roth: Well, Paul, I want to thank you so much for joining us here today and for giving us a preview of what's ahead for Ypsi Bourbon Fest!

Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest organizer Paul Starr and Concentrate Media's Lee Van Roth at the WEMU studio.

Paul Starr: Yeah, I appreciate that! I just want to say really quick. We are probably going to sell out. So, if somebody is interested in coming out, I would get your tickets sooner than later.

Lee Van Roth: For more on today's conversation and a link to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti.

