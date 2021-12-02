Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Frances Kompus just celebrated her 100th birthday, but she is not even the oldest person in her own family. Her sister Lucy is 102. Another sister, Julia, is 104. The three celebrated together last month when little sister Frances hit the century mark. Their keys to reaching 100 - they credit faith, eating well, long walks and staying out of mischief.