Canadian health officials say get out and clear your head — it's good for you

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Ever feel like you need to get out and clear your head? Canadian health authorities say it is good for you. One thousand doctors have joined a program to prescribe time in national parks. People suffering anxiety or depression get a nature prescription, which also helps with chronic diseases, like diabetes or high blood pressure. Apparently, two hours per week in nature is good for you. So if you'll excuse me, Leila, I'll be back in a couple of hours.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.