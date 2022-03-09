Virginia woman sends along a collection of love letters found in her attic

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Anna Prillaman of Richmond, Va., was cleaning out her attic when she found a collection of letters addressed to a Betty McGhee from a man named Vance Long. He often started his notes with the same greeting - hi, honey. Turns out Betty and Vance married in 1955. After some internet sleuthing, Prillaman sent the letters to the couple's grandchildren, one of whom said his grandfather would have loved that they're able to read those love letters, but my grandmother probably would have been a little mortified.