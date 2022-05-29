© 2022 WEMU
Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

By Stella M. Chávez
Published May 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT

President Biden is traveling to Uvalde, Texas, to mourn with the community. It's his second visit to a community that's been devastated by a mass shooting in less than two weeks.

Stella M. Chávez
