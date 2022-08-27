'Wait Wait' for August 27, 2022: Live from Wolf Trap!

Recorded at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Virginia, with Not My Job guest Eleanor Holmes Norton and panelists Alzo Slade, Roxanne Roberts and Tom Bodett.

Who's Bill This Time

An Ouchie Goodbye; Finland's Dancing Queen; Employees Silently Revolt

Panel Questions

The World's Grossest Straw

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about parents using their kids to help with unusual tasks, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on DC Comics

Eleanor Holmes Norton was a trailblazing civil rights lawyer before becoming D.C.'s congresswoman in 1991, a position that she's held ever since. She may know everything about Washington, D.C., but can she answer three questions about DC Comics?

Panel Questions

A Puerile Problem For Probes, CEO TMI, More Benefits of Climate Change

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Good Reason To Get Dumber; A Second Chance For Pants; Wind Blown Candy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after quiet quitting, what will be the next workplace trend

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.