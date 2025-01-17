Up all night for Van Gogh: The National Gallery stays open for 24 hours

(SOUNDBITE OF TIWA SAVAGE SONG, "LOST TIME")

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

For lucky folks who happen to be in London and not able to sleep on this starry night, you might want to head over to the National Gallery. The Van Gogh exhibit there is in its final weekend. It is staying open 24 hours, all night, to give everyone a chance to take it in.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This is the gallery's first exhibit dedicated to Van Gogh. It features more than 60 works that have been gathered from galleries and private collections around the world.

KELLY: The exhibit will also feature one of Van Gogh's iconic self portraits. He painted some 36 of them throughout his career - not because of vanity. A lot of the portraits were completed while he was in France and was broke and struggling to find models, so he chose the simplest solution and, voila, painted himself.

SHAPIRO: This is only the second time the National Gallery is leaving the museum open all night due to high demand. The last time was for an exhibit of works by Leonardo Da Vinci.

