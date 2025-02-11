© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Abrupt changes to NIH funding rules could disrupt cancer research clinical trials

By Yuki Noguchi,
A Martínez
Published February 11, 2025 at 4:19 AM EST

What's at stake in cancer research as the Trump administration moves to cut "indirect funding" to universities? The immediate past leader of the National Cancer Institute says clinical trials will be disrupted. The Heritage Foundation architect of the plan says universities have been ripping off taxpayers. And 22 state attorneys general are suing to stop the effort. UF 2way by Yuki Noguchi, for ME Tuesday 2/11. Webber edit.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez