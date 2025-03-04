WEMU's one day Mardi Gras fundraiser is under way with a musical celebration from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tune in for the lively musical selections from Michael Jewett and John Bommarito all day long as they are joined by co-hosts David Fair, Molly Motherwell and Jeremy Baldwin.

We're asking for your support to help us meet a $12,000 matching gift in place for today's fundraiser.

You can make your gift by calling 734-487-2229 or online at:

https://donate.nprstations.org/wemu/

For a $100 gift, you can select the limited edition T-shirt Michael and Jeremy are wearing as a thank you gift.

Thank you in advance for your support!