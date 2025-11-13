Plants at western New York park form 'secret symphony' through bioelectrical signals

(SOUNDBITE OF BRENT CHANCELLOR'S "SPEEDWELL")

A lot of the familiar sounds of fall involve plants - wind rustling leaves or whistling through tall grasses. What would it sound like if the plants, though, could raise their own voices?

MARTÍNEZ: Musicians came together last month to perform five compositions trying to imagine just that. The music is based on data collected from plants at a park in Lewiston, New York. Brent Chancellor is one of the composers behind the album "The Secret Symphony Of Plants."

BRENT CHANCELLOR: We connected electrodes to plants, recording their bioelectric information and then sending that to a series of composers who created new works.

CHANCELLOR: It's an electrical signal that is then converted into MIDI data, and that MIDI data can be assigned to sounds or notes or pitches.

CHANCELLOR: So if you think of, like, a keyboard, you have the white notes and the black notes. Each note is a half step. Each MIDI data point essentially is associated with that half step, and then you can assign each one of those points a sound. So there are certain rhythms, certain patterns that recur over and over, and you can use those as the foundation for a musical idea.

CHANCELLOR: Each composer was assigned one plant. The thing that we did notice was smaller plants tend to have more activity. Moss is really active.

CHANCELLOR: Larger plants, big broadleaf plants seem to be a little slower and have kind of a lower, longer wave of activity.

CHANCELLOR: I do hope people bring away an awareness for ecology and the natural world. So every time you listen, a portion of that royalty will go back to support Artpark's preservation, which I think is really amazing.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Brent Chancellor, one of the composers behind the new album "The Secret Symphony Of Plants." This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm A Martínez.

(SOUNDBITE OF BRENT CHANCELLOR'S "SPEEDWELL") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

