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'Wait Wait' for June 6. 2026: Live in Austin with Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor

NPR
Published June 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 4 on day ten of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Sliding Centre on February 16, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney
/
Getty Images
Gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 4 on day ten of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Sliding Centre on February 16, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Austin with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor and panelists Brian Babylon, Rachel Coster, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Birthday Party Scramble; Hollywood Smashes the Like and Subscribe Button; Tarps Off!

Panel Questions

Ladies Vs. Zootopia

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a twist on a quintessential summer thing, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor answers our questions about White Castle

Peter talks to legendary Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. Elana plays our game called, "Sledder, meet Slider." Three questions about White Castle hamburgers.

Panel Questions

Club Med's Scary New Feature; A New Reason to Rumspringa

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news related limericks: Fresh Eggs At Your Estate; A Catholic Calendar Conundrum; Spreading the Good Creamy Word

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the next trend at baseball stadiums?

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