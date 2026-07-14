Family of a man shot by agents responding to a 911 call seeks answers

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

While fatal shootings involving federal agents in Maine and Texas have led to outrage and protests, Memphis has been quietly dealing with multiple deadly encounters involving a federal task force. NPR's Juliana Kim spoke with one family whose son was shot while experiencing a mental health crisis. And just a warning - this story mentions suicide.

JULIANA KIM, BYLINE: Jessica Neal says it all happened so fast.

JESSICA NEAL: It was very, like - like, my whole life changed in 20 minutes.

KIM: Back in May one evening, Neal says, she came home to see her son threatening to end his life with her handgun. She immediately called 911. Instead of local police, Neal says, three federal agents showed up and told her to wait outside. She says minutes later...

NEAL: I heard a gunshot, and that was it. I don't know. Like, I don't know anything after that.

KIM: Jonah died on the scene. The officer who opened fire is with Homeland Security Investigations. At the time, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said it was, quote, "not immediately clear whether Neal died as a result of the agent firing upon him or if it was self-inflicted stab wounds," end quote. Last week, the bureau told NPR that they're still investigating Jonah's death. Four other shootings involving federal agents are under investigation. Two of the fatal instances happened last week.

Hundreds of federal personnel have been in Memphis since last fall to address crime. It was at the direction of President Trump and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. The state's National Guard also sent troops. A spokesperson for the task force says it made thousands of arrests and taken illegal firearms off the streets. Jonah's grandmother Cindy Leachman Aldridge says her family wants to know what prompted a federal agent to shoot Jonah, as well as...

CINDY LEACHMAN ALDRIDGE: Why was Homeland Security sent there? Why was not Memphis PD and a mental health counselor sent there?

KIM: Jonah's family described him as smart, caring and quiet. His grandmother says he especially loved music.

LEACHMAN ALDRIDGE: He'd get in the car, and he'd say, Meemaw, play that old-school music.

KIM: His mental health struggles only appeared in recent years. They got worse by his father's death last year, his mother says.

NEAL: I never gave up hope.

KIM: Neal says for a while, her son was hesitant about getting help. But in recent months, he became more open to it. It's all the more reason his death has been difficult to accept.

Juliana Kim, NPR News.

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