EMU breaks ground on new College of Business location

Eastern Michigan University’s College of Business (COB) broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited upgrade.

The COB has been planning a relocation since its former building in downtown Ypsilanti sold for $2.6 million in 2022. Its new location will be at Pierce Hall. New, substantial additions to Pierce Hall are projected to be completed by fall of 2027.

Joshua Nieman Shovels are prepared for a groundbreaking ceremony at Pierce Hall.

COB dean Amy Hietapelto summarizes the project’s impact in one word.

“Engagement! Engagement with each other, engagement with the faculty and staff, engagement with the business community, engagement with the region. It will really help facilitate that interaction which is so vitally important and they’ll have a home that’s theirs in which to do it.”

EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly also spoke at the groundbreaking.

“It’ll be a hub for faculty and programs that serve them. It’ll give the College of Business a front door and be a front door that is visible for everyone who encounters Eastern Michigan University.”

When completed, the new space will include state-of-the-art classrooms and learning labs as well as spaces for COB students to develop entrepreneurship, receive training and engage with businesses.

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