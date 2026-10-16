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EMU Board of Regents passes contract agreements with teacher and police unions

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
The EMU Board of Regents meets for its October 15, 2026 meeting.
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The EMU Board of Regents meets for its October 15, 2026 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly delivers his report to the EMU Board of Regents at its October 15, 2026 meeting.
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EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly delivers his report to the EMU Board of Regents at its October 15, 2026 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin gets recognized for his years of service at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
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Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin gets recognized for his years of service at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU Women's Golf Coach Josh Brewer (left of center) gets recognized for his team reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
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EMU Women's Golf Coach Josh Brewer (left of center) gets recognized for his team reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU Women's Golfer Janae Leovao (center) gets recognized for her team reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship and her national ranking at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
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EMU Women's Golfer Janae Leovao (center) gets recognized for her team reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship and her national ranking at the EMU Board of Regents October 15, 2026 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

Regents at Eastern Michigan University met Thursday afternoon to pass contract agreements with the school’s teacher and police unions.

Collective bargaining agreements between EMU and the local chapters of the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the American Association of University Professors have been approved. Both contracts outline salary increases and health care adjustments.

EMU’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Curt Ellis, says the teachers’ contract also adopted an AI policy addressing faculty work and research.

“AI is an emerging topic in academia. And from the faculty standpoint, it was really important to them to preserve their intellectual property, to not allow the University to push their intellectual property out into areas where that might be compromised.”

Ellis says employees are the backbone of EMU, and negotiations were made to help them best serve students.

The new contracts are effective for the next three years.

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WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsEMU-AAUPAmerican Association of University ProfessorsPolice Officers Association of MichiganArtificial Intelligencelabor contractsunion
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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