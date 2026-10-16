EMU Board of Regents passes contract agreements with teacher and police unions

Regents at Eastern Michigan University met Thursday afternoon to pass contract agreements with the school’s teacher and police unions.

Collective bargaining agreements between EMU and the local chapters of the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the American Association of University Professors have been approved. Both contracts outline salary increases and health care adjustments.

EMU’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Curt Ellis, says the teachers’ contract also adopted an AI policy addressing faculty work and research.

“AI is an emerging topic in academia. And from the faculty standpoint, it was really important to them to preserve their intellectual property, to not allow the University to push their intellectual property out into areas where that might be compromised.”

Ellis says employees are the backbone of EMU, and negotiations were made to help them best serve students.

The new contracts are effective for the next three years.

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