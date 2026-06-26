EMU Board of Regents approves smallest tuition increase in a decade

Eastern Michigan University students will see a slight increase in their tuition this fall. The EMU Board of Regents approved the hike at its Thursday meeting.

The increase of 2.5% for undergraduates and 3% for graduates is the lowest in over a decade. The student services fee will be $225 per semester. Fees are being eliminated for hybrid courses, as well as for ones for new students, registration, and use of the Rec-IM facility.

University President Brendan Kelly says it’s all about what’s best for the students.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the EMU Board of Regents at its June 25, 2026 meeting.

“And we’re very intentionally trying to make sure that we remain a very affordable option for a remarkable higher education experience in Michigan.”

Regents also approved new parking fee rates. The standard student parking rate is being lowered from $223 to $210 per semester. A discounted commuter rate is being added at $175.

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