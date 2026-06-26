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EMU Board of Regents approves smallest tuition increase in a decade

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:15 AM EDT
The EMU Board of Regents at its June 25, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The EMU Board of Regents at its June 25, 2026 meeting.

Eastern Michigan University students will see a slight increase in their tuition this fall. The EMU Board of Regents approved the hike at its Thursday meeting.

The increase of 2.5% for undergraduates and 3% for graduates is the lowest in over a decade. The student services fee will be $225 per semester. Fees are being eliminated for hybrid courses, as well as for ones for new students, registration, and use of the Rec-IM facility.

University President Brendan Kelly says it’s all about what’s best for the students.

EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the EMU Board of Regents at its June 25, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the EMU Board of Regents at its June 25, 2026 meeting.
“And we’re very intentionally trying to make sure that we remain a very affordable option for a remarkable higher education experience in Michigan.”

Regents also approved new parking fee rates. The standard student parking rate is being lowered from $223 to $210 per semester. A discounted commuter rate is being added at $175.

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WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsDr. Brendan Kellytuitionparkingeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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