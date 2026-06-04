EMU Athletics Department recognized by MAC for institutional sportsmanship

Eastern Michigan University’s athletics department has received recognition from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for its institutional sportsmanship.

The collegiate athletics organization MAC, made up of 13 schools and its members across all of them, chose EMU to receive the Institutional Sportsmanship Award for the 2025-26 season.

Greg Steiner is EMU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs. He says this is the first time the university has been recognized in such a way by its peers.

“They saw something in what our student athletes and coaches do to compete—represent EMU with dignity and class and making sure they take pride and integrity of the sport.”

Steiner says EMU will continue to represent positive play and support fellow MAC athletes heading into the fall season.

Steve King / EMU Athletics EMU Women's Lacrosse plays the team from Robert Morris University.

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