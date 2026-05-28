EMU’s Women’s Golf Team ends season as NCAA semifinalists

Eastern Michigan University’s Women’s Golf team ended their 2025-26 season as the semifinalists in the NCAA Match Play Championships.

The women on EMU’s golf team performed above par, launching themselves from being ranked 219th in January 2024 to finishing as one of the top four teams this year. They made it past the NCAA quarterfinals before falling to Stanford in the semifinals.

Dan McLean is EMU’s General Manager for Golf. He says the completion of a dedicated training facility and the hiring of Coach Josh Brewer were X-factors in the team’s success.

“Coach Brewer was fortunate enough to bring his assistant coach, Catarina Don. She played for him at Georgia for five years, bringing her experience as a player and the ability to connect with the young women chasing the same dream that she did playing at the highest level.”

McLean says the team hopes to keep the momentum going heading into next year.

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