Washtenaw County recognized with statewide tourism award for rowing course at Ford Lake

The Ann Arbor Area received a 2026 Governor’s Award for Innovative Tourism Collaboration for the development of the EMU Rowing Course at Ford Lake in Ypsilanti Township.

The award recognizes Destination Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Sports Commission for their work to bring together stakeholders to develop Michigan’s first Olympic-caliber rowing venue.

Last summer, the venue hosted the USRowing RowFest National Championships.

Destination Ann Arbor Director of Media Relations Chad Wiebesick says the event attracted thousands of athletes and visitors and fueled $7.2 million in economic impact.

“It puts our region on the map. It's gonna bring new visitors, new economic activity, and it really helps elevate local assets like Ford Lake Park, and it creates opportunities for future events.”

The EMU Rowing Course at Ford Lake is Michigan’s first and only Olympic-caliber rowing venue.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

