EMU Athletics starts up varsity women’s flag football program

Women’s flag football is charging its way into Eastern Michigan University as the college's newest varsity sport.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has designated women’s flag football as an emerging sport with plans to develop national play. EMU will have its first season of the game next spring.

Greg Steiner is EMU’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs. He says having this program will create new ways to engage the community and lead to possible collaborations with the NFL.

“You’re allowing growth not only at the university in terms of getting enrollment, but then, you’re able to work on community partners. Those are all good things that EMU can really work on by adding this sport.”

Steiner says the sport will not have scholarships tied to it for the time being.

The university is currently looking for a head coach and players to join its inaugural team.

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