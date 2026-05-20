New EMU President wants strong relationship with City of Ypsilanti

Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly says he wants to see a strong relationship between EMU and the City of Ypsilanti. He stopped by Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to introduce himself to the city officials.

Kelly says he and his wife Tressa are delighted to be back in Ypsilanti both being two-time graduates of EMU. He says the quality of life inside whatever city a university school is in is inextricably linked to that institution.

Kelly says the futures of EMU and the city are intertwined.

“For every student that we’re in service to, part of being at Eastern Michigan University is being in Ypsilanti. Just like being in Ypsilanti is partly touching Eastern Michigan University.”

Kelly told the City Council he would like from time to time to return to report on the priorities of EMU moving forward. Mayor Nicole Brown says she shares Dr. Kelly’s excitement of what possible successes can be reached in the coming years.

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