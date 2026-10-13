EMU’s DPS releases safety report, shows changing crime rates

Eastern Michigan University's Department of Public Safety released a three-year report covering 2023 to 2025 showing changes in crime rates driven by rising public awareness and campus developments.

Sexual and aggravated assaults have decreased on EMU’s campus from 2023 to 2025, according to the newest DPS report.

Matt Lige is EMU’s Chief of Police. He says there’s been an uptick in students coming forward to report fondling and stalking on campus. He says he attributes this increase to educational campaigns that have helped students better understand what constitutes these crimes.

“I think it's an education piece. You know, it's part of our programming that we have to educate students on these areas, and I feel like the work is paying off. It's paying off in the sense that students are comfortable coming forward.”

Lige says the safety report also shows a rise in break-ins and vandalism at various construction sites around campus. DPS is increasing its security efforts to address these incidents.

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