EMU holding meetings to talk about parking

With Eastern Michigan University’s Department of Public Safety now in charge of parking, they want to hear from students, staff and faculty on how to improve things.

The next meeting will be held on February 16th from 4-6 PM in Room 352 of the Student Center. There will also be a meeting on March 10th in the Phelps/Sellers Lounge and back at the Student Center March 23rd.

DPS Police Chief Matthew Lige says they want to hear about everyone’s parking experience on campus.

“It’s an open town hall with customers to share their experiences of things that have gone well and to really share their frustrations and to hear from me how it is we are going to reimagine, remap and really bring a new philosophy to parking on campus.”

Lige says by the fall semester, EMU will have a new parking department that focuses on customer service.

