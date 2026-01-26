EMU DPS training public in escaping or fending off active shooters

Local residents can train with the Eastern Michigan University Department of Public Safety (EMU DPS) in how to escape or survive an active shooter event.

Andrea Elliott is the Community Engagement Officer for the EMU Police. She says learning and experiencing scenarios can help people avoid involuntarily freezing up in a real active shooter situation.

She says if more members of the community had training in how to barricade, coordinate and evade a shooter, it would go a long way in helping others survive until authorities arrive.

“If you learn ways to respond to emergency situations ahead of time, you’re more prepared, because whatever your stress response is going to be, may interfere with your ability to act unless you had previous training.”

The open training session will take place at EMU’s campus Wednesday, January 28th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

