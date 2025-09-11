Eastern Michigan University upgrades emergency alert system

Eastern Michigan University has expanded ways to inform people in various emergency situations.

Eastern Michigan’s Police Chief, Matthew Lige, says they have a number of platforms that are used to notify the campus of an imminent threat. He says they use phone and text messages, social media and the outdoor public address system to spread warnings. Lige says they also can alert every network connected computer on campus.

“That message would interrupt the computer program you’re working on to give you accurate, reliable information as to what is happening, where it’s happening to give students and staff time to make an informed decision on what’s best to do for their safety.”

EMU recently launched the Eagle Ready app that provides emergency information on one’s mobile device. A test of the app’s push notifications is scheduled for Friday at noon.

