EMU gearing up for student move-in

Eastern Michigan University is preparing to welcome thousands of new and returning students, along with their families, to its campus this week.

Additional Eastern Michigan University Police staff are being brought on this week to help keep new students safe and ease them into campus life.

Matthew Lige is the Police Chief of EMU’s Department of Public Safety. He says the department is rolling out "Eagle Ready" this semester as an enhancement to their Rave Emergency Alert platform. He says students will receive real-time traffic and safety updates.

“We can communicate information to students that is going to make this transition into college life and through move-in and throughout the entire semester safer than what it used be because they’ve got additional information that they would not have normally had.”

Lige says traffic will likely become congested around the EMU campus and downtown Ypsilanti on August 21st and 22nd.

Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu EMU Move-in Day.

