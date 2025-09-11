College students weren't born when the 9/11 'Attacks on America' took place 24 years ago

Eastern Michigan University has changed over the years in how it teaches 9/11 to students who were born years after the event.

Students at EMU tend to view 9/11 and its aftermath through a critical lens.

Dr. Ashley Bavery teaches Modern U.S. History at EMU. She says many who join her class have come from schools that ended their U.S. history lessons at the Vietnam War.

“In high school, they usually haven’t studied this at all. It’s mainly talking to their parents, maybe reading about it a little bit.”

Bavery says students often question the government’s response to the event and feel strongly about the Islamophobia that followed. She says, today, more students are or know someone who is Muslim.

She adds they feel safer sharing their experiences with discrimination to their fellow classmates.

