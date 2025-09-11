Local Army veteran remembers how 9/11 united the country

As the country remembers those who fell during the 9/11 attacks on the United States, one local veteran reflects on the day that united the country.

On this day over 24 years ago, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York. The third crashed into the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field now known as the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Army veteran and Commander of Saline American Legion Post 322, Eric Engelmeier remembers the day that woke up a sleeping giant.

“We discovered that we were very vulnerable, and we somehow couldn't assess those vulnerabilities. And I think since that day, our nation has gotten better at looking at that. And I'm confident that there's a very, very slim chance that it will happen again.”

Englemeier says the ensuing patriotism that flourished can return only with a show of strength and unity at the national level.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

