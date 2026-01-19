EMU to take back control of parking on campus January 30

Eastern Michigan University Public Safety will officially take over parking enforcement on January 30th.

EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige says the immediate change will be the level and style of enforcement. He says he’s heard many stories from students and staff expressing frustration regarding outgoing operator LAZ.

Lige says his officers will be more amicable.

“Receiving four parking citations in one day, for example, will not be a part of our standard operating procedure. There’s just that little sheen of snow that kind of masks the parking lines in the parking lot. In theory, we will not be issuing tickets for situations like that.”

Lige says they’ll hire a company to do new structural tests for the parking garage. The previous one showed the structure to be unsafe. Lige says after it’s completed, the university will decide how to move forward.

