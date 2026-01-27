EMU alum Jasmine Jones joins U.S. Women’s Olympic Bobsled Team

An Eastern Michigan University alum is joining Team USA with aspirations of bringing home the gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Pennsylvania-native Jasmine “Jazz” Jones is a former member of EMU’s track and field team, who is now heading to the Olympics as part of the U.S. Women’s Bobsled Team.

Chris Best is Jones’ former coach and co-director of EMU’s Track and Field/Cross Country programs. He says Jones’ ability for quick starts back in her sprinting days will translate well to bobsled launches. He adds her selection to Team USA marks a significant milestone for EMU.

“This will actually be our first Winter Olympian, which is awesome, because we’ve never had a Winter Olympian. We’ve had Paralympians, we’ve had people compete in the regular Olympics, but now to have a representative in the Winter Olympics is just… it’s amazing!”

Jones will compete in the two-woman bobsled heats beginning February 20th.

