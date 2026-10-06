© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EMU's Halle Library defends access to banned books for students

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:25 PM EDT
EMU STEM Librarian Kelly Getz stands in front of Halle Library's Banned Books Week display.
Ana Longoria
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU STEM Librarian Kelly Getz stands in front of Halle Library's Banned Books Week display.

Eastern Michigan University's Halle Library is raising awareness of book censorship while supporting students' right to access challenging ideas through literature.

This year’s Banned Books Week theme is “Protecting the Freedom to Read.” The commonly challenged books, according to PEN America, focus on LGBTQ+ themes or address sexual abuse.

Kelly Getz is EMU’s STEM Librarian. She says reading can help people better understand themselves and others around them. She says some organizations and governments want to bar others from reading about those experiences because those books might be against their own beliefs.

“And what we do here is really to try to help students understand that they have the right to read. By making these books available to them, it helps bring that awareness, and it brings an awareness of the issue of people censoring or challenging books.”

Getz says libraries should protect students’ liberty to choose what they want to experience through books.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan Universityhalle libraryLGBTQbooksreadingeducation
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content