Women's History Month: Local women begin what becomes the Ypsilanti District Library

A group of Ypsilanti women who were avid readers in the 19th century founded a small library room. It grew over the years and moved several times before eventually becoming the Ypsilanti District Library (YDL).

Eunice Watling, along with Gloria Follett and Sarah Pardee, established the Ladies Library Association of Ypsilanti in 1868. Their library room in the Arcade Block on Huron Street started with just 175 books.

YDL Director Lisa Hoenig says as the collection grew, local women recognized its educational value and helped support the institution’s development.

“The library received a marvelous gift from Ms. Mary Ann Starkweather. She gave the ladies her home at 130 North Huron Street.”

Hoenig says the library eventually became the YDL after the association gifted it to the city in 1949. She says the library remains a pillar of the community, thanks to the dedication of local women.

