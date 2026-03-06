© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Women's History Month: Local women begin what becomes the Ypsilanti District Library

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:11 AM EST
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti.
1 of 3  — Ladies_Library_Historic_Structure_Ypsilanti_Michigan.jpg
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti.
Dwight Burdette / Wikipedia Media Commons
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti, 1909.
2 of 3  — 506187080_10233363054292738_8628659504666553822_n.jpg
Ladies Library in Ypsilanti, 1909.
Remember Ypsi / Facebook
Eunice Watling, co-founder of the Ladies Library Association of Ypsilanti.
3 of 3  — Mrs.-Dr.-John-A.-Watling_002.jpg
Eunice Watling, co-founder of the Ladies Library Association of Ypsilanti.
Ypsilanti District Library / ypsilibrary.org

A group of Ypsilanti women who were avid readers in the 19th century founded a small library room. It grew over the years and moved several times before eventually becoming the Ypsilanti District Library (YDL).

Eunice Watling, along with Gloria Follett and Sarah Pardee, established the Ladies Library Association of Ypsilanti in 1868. Their library room in the Arcade Block on Huron Street started with just 175 books.

YDL Director Lisa Hoenig says as the collection grew, local women recognized its educational value and helped support the institution’s development.

“The library received a marvelous gift from Ms. Mary Ann Starkweather. She gave the ladies her home at 130 North Huron Street.”

Hoenig says the library eventually became the YDL after the association gifted it to the city in 1949. She says the library remains a pillar of the community, thanks to the dedication of local women.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti District Librarylisa hoenigLibrariesbooksWomen's History Monthwomen
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content