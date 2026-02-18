YDL and AACHM commemorate 100th anniversary of Black History Month's origins

The origins of Black History Month began 100 years ago. The African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County is commemorating the anniversary with an event tonight. It’s in collaboration with the Ypsilanti District Library.

In 1926, what was then Negro History Week was created to ensure the perseverance of African Americans was preserved and honored.

AACHM Executive Director Lawrielle West says Black history is American history.

“So, not only does learning about and celebrating Black history give African Americans and Black people pride and an opportunity to really engage in stories and history which aren’t mainstream, it also can fill in those missing pieces of history that may not be there.”

Tonight, the museum and Black Men Read will present stories as part of a celebration of Black inventions and other accomplishments. It begins at 6 PM at the downtown branch of the Ypsilanti Library on Michigan Avenue.

