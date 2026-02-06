Ypsilanti Community Schools kicks off Black History Month with focus on health and literacy

Ypsilanti Community Schools (YCS) kicks off Black History Month with "Hustle Your Heart Out," an immersive evening that blends cultural heritage with heart health and Black History Month literacy activities for kids.

The result of a partnership between YCS, the Ypsilanti District Library and sororities Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Rho Delta Zeta Chapter), Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. (Ann Arbor Alumni Chapter), the event will offer health screenings, dancing and reading activities for children.

“Literacy is one of our top priorities in the district and making sure that students and families get different resources to help them with their children's literacy work and also creating spaces where people are getting free books, free resources. We partner with several different organizations, Our Community Reads, Ypsilanti District Library.”

Taryn Willis is a contracted event manager for Ypsilanti Community Schools. She says literacy is one of the district’s top priorities. As schools around the state strive to raise their reading scores, Willis says in Ypsilanti, there are numerous opportunities available to Pre K-12 students to enhance their reading skills.

“One thing I would have to say is that Ypsilanti provides a lot of different resources that allow children to have access to books and to reading. That is libraries in certain neighborhoods that are now available, bookmobiles that are going into certain neighborhoods where kids can go on and explore.”

"Hustle Your Heart Out" takes place tonight, Friday, February 6, at Perry Elementary School Gymnasium from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org