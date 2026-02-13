Wild Goose Lake outside of Chelsea has a rich Black history

A lakeside community outside of Chelsea has long served as a rural retreat and residence for African American families.

In 1927, three African American families, the Bakers, Grayers, and Popes, purchased land around Wild Goose Lake in Lyndon Township from Sam and Lola Schultz.

Local historian Laura Damschroder says some residents opposed the sale while others supported the families, including grocer Perry Noah.

“He said that his grandfather had fought to free these people. So, why should they not be able to buy the land?”

The property was later divided into 93 lots for African American families. Attorney Mike Russell says his father bought a lot in the 1960s and took his family there nearly every weekend to enjoy the outdoors.

“As a young boy, it was just a new experience. The reality of it was most African Americans were excluded because of restrictive covenants in the surrounding community.”

Russell says while some Black families have moved away over the years, many like his still call Wild Goose Lake home today.

