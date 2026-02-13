© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Wild Goose Lake outside of Chelsea has a rich Black history

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:26 AM EST
Clarence Russell fishing in the summer.
1 of 6  — Clarence Russell Fish2.jpg
Clarence Russell fishing in the summer.
Mike Russell
The entrance sign to Wild Goose Lake.
2 of 6  — WGL Sign 2026Jan-Mike Russell.JPEG
The entrance sign to Wild Goose Lake.
Mike Russell
A summertime shot of Wild Goose Lake.
3 of 6  — Summer Lake1 - From Mike Russell.JPEG
A summertime shot of Wild Goose Lake.
Mike Russell
Ruby Burch, Janet Campbell and Shirley Hunter at Wild Goose Lake in the summer of 1954.
4 of 6  — Ruby Burch-Shirley Hunter - Janet Campbell 1954.jpg
Ruby Burch, Janet Campbell and Shirley Hunter at Wild Goose Lake in the summer of 1954.
Mike Russell
Mike Russell's family in the winter.
5 of 6  — WGL Sledding-Cliff Russell w his children Alan-Talitha-Kristen.jpg
Mike Russell's family in the winter.
Bessie Russell
Clarence Russell fishing in the winter at Wild Goose Lake.
6 of 6  — Clarence Russell Fishing Shack.jpg
Clarence Russell fishing in the winter at Wild Goose Lake.
Mike Russell

A lakeside community outside of Chelsea has long served as a rural retreat and residence for African American families.

In 1927, three African American families, the Bakers, Grayers, and Popes, purchased land around Wild Goose Lake in Lyndon Township from Sam and Lola Schultz.

Local historian Laura Damschroder says some residents opposed the sale while others supported the families, including grocer Perry Noah.

“He said that his grandfather had fought to free these people. So, why should they not be able to buy the land?”

The property was later divided into 93 lots for African American families. Attorney Mike Russell says his father bought a lot in the 1960s and took his family there nearly every weekend to enjoy the outdoors.

“As a young boy, it was just a new experience. The reality of it was most African Americans were excluded because of restrictive covenants in the surrounding community.”

Russell says while some Black families have moved away over the years, many like his still call Wild Goose Lake home today.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News ChelseaLyndon TownshipWild Goose LakeBlack History MonthAfrican American Historyafrican americans
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content