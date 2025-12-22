Ypsilanti District Library readies itself for drafting its 2026 strategic plan

The Ypsilanti District Library (YDL) has had a positive public reception this year with the reopening of its main branch downtown and the hiring of its first social worker. Now, the library is looking forward to big plans in 2026.

Sam Killian is the YDL’s Community Relations Coordinator. He says the library will be developing its first strategic plan since 2023.

He says a big goal for the plan is to include a new bookmobile. He says purchasing one, though, will be challenging due to fundraising, their current one breaking down frequently, and the order fulfillment time.

“It’s a huge process. It takes a long time. Once you say, ‘Yes, we want to order a new bookmobile,’ and you pull the trigger… it’s like two years before you even get it.”

Killian says the YDL will be asking library-goers for feedback on its new plan. He says the community voiced its desire for a social worker in the previous plan, and he looks forward to seeing how the library can help residents this time around.

