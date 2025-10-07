Ypsilanti District Library defends right to read during Banned Books Week

The Ypsilanti District Library is defending residents’ right to read commonly challenged material during Banned Books Week.

Books addressing sexual themes, like “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, are among the top 10 most banned books during the 2024 school year, according to PEN America.

Sam Killian is the Ypsilanti District Library’s spokesperson. He says it should be the library's job to facilitate local readers’ right to read books that might be controversial to some.

“We’re about accessing information and letting people learn and read the things that they want to learn and making information as accessible as it can be.”

Killian says the YDL has received several requests per year to remove certain books from their shelves. He says that with Banned Books Week, Ypsilanti is shining a light on communities that are facing challenges to people’s right to read.

Sam Killian / Ypsilanti District Library The Ypsilanti District Library's display for its Banned Books Week.

