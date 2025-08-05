Dexter staff join Michigan Library Association's 'Freedom to Read' petition

The Michigan Library Association is calling on state lawmakers to protect and aid library readers' access to books.

The “Freedom to Read” petition letter by the Michigan Library Association (MLA) aims to create state laws protecting libraries and their readers. The letter highlights concerns about the rise of politically motivated censorship campaigns.

Paul McCann is the Director of the Dexter District Library. He says combating these challenges puts stress on library staff and finances.

“What we want to do is provide the most resources to the community that we can and not tie the staff time and tie that up in addressing the concerns of something that is most likely constitutionally protected.”

McCann says several members of the Dexter staff have signed onto the petition. He says the letter will likely be discussed in a future board meeting.

